EU withdrawal of travel advisory expected to boost Assam tourism sector: BJP

Assam, once widely perceived as remote and affected by security concerns, has now emerged as one of India’s leading destinations for tourism and investment, supported by improved connectivity, sustained peace initiatives, and expanding economic opportunities, according to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Assam unit.

Addressing a press conference at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita stated that the state has undergone significant transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Referring to the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—meaning “the world is one family”—Kalita said India historically served as a global centre for knowledge, culture, medicine, mathematics, astronomy, literature, and the arts, attracting scholars and visitors from across the world.

He stated that although India regained independence after centuries of foreign rule, various challenges in the post-independence period slowed the country’s progress and affected perceptions of security and development in several regions.

According to Kalita, the political and developmental approach adopted since 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has contributed to enhancing India’s international standing through diplomatic outreach and the promotion of cultural heritage.

Highlighting developments in Assam, Kalita said the state government has signed multiple peace agreements with organisations previously outside the mainstream, contributing to an improved law-and-order environment and creating conditions for long-term social and economic growth.

He asserted that Assam, which was once associated with conflict and instability, has increasingly become recognised for its cultural identity, tourism potential, and investment opportunities.

Kalita said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kaziranga National Park had significantly increased the park’s visibility and helped strengthen Assam’s profile as a tourism destination. According to figures shared during the briefing, Kaziranga recorded approximately 5.48 lakh tourist visits during the financial year 2025–26.

The spokesperson also highlighted improvements in connectivity, stating that more than seven million passengers travelled through Assam’s airports during the previous year, reflecting growing accessibility and visitor movement across the state.

A major development, he said, followed the visit of representatives of the European Union to Assam on June 8 and 9. Subsequently, on June 20, the European Union Ambassador announced the withdrawal of travel advisories and restrictions previously applicable to Assam for citizens of EU member states.

Kalita said the decision is expected to open new opportunities for Assam’s tourism industry and complement broader efforts to encourage investment and industrial growth through initiatives such as the “Blue Valley Cluster” framework.

He further stated that countries including Australia and Japan had earlier eased travel advisories relating to Assam, which, according to the party, reflects growing international confidence in the state’s stability and development trajectory.

The spokesperson credited government initiatives such as support for homestay development, which he said has created opportunities for local entrepreneurship and encouraged youth participation in tourism-related activities.

He also noted that the inclusion of Assam and the Northeastern region in the Buddhist tourism circuit by the Central Government has contributed to expanding tourism prospects.

According to Kalita, efforts to position Assam as a destination for concerts and cultural events through performances by internationally recognised artists, along with the hosting of international cricket matches, Indian Premier League fixtures, and other major sporting events, have helped attract a wider visitor base, particularly among younger audiences.

He added that during the BJP government’s tenure, tourism’s contribution to Assam’s Gross Domestic Product has risen to nearly ten percent.

Concluding the briefing, Kalita stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam’s tourism sector has entered a new phase of growth, generating employment opportunities and contributing to broader economic development across the state.