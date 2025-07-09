“Even threats won’t deter me”: Himanta Biswa Sarma on backlash over eviction drives

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 9 defended his government’s eviction drives, reaffirmed BJP’s ideological strength, and countered opposition criticism.

Acknowledging the emotional toll on those affected by eviction operations, the Chief Minister during a rally in Chirang remarked, “Some of those who have been evicted may lash out at me in anguish. One individual even went so far as to say they would slit my throat. But as the Chief Minister, I must be prepared to accept both blessings and curses.”

Dr. Sarma also took aim at the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU), stating, “The more AAMSU opposes us, the clearer it becomes that the ideals of the BJP are resonating. We came to power with a commitment to protect our land, our people, and our heritage. We have stayed true to that promise, particularly to the indigenous communities.”

Responding to criticism from regional political parties, Sarma remained unyielding. “Even if the BPF and UPPL criticize us, we will not waver. Our mission in the Bodoland Territorial Region is to ensure lasting peace,” he said.

In a pointed jab at opposition MLA Akhil Gogoi, Dr. Sarma added, “Wherever an eviction takes place, Akhil Gogoi is sure to arrive — he began with Kaziranga. This is his brand of politics.”

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid growing political scrutiny over eviction operations and tensions surrounding land rights and indigenous claims in several parts of Assam.