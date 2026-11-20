Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 20 said his government was working to ensure that every child gets the opportunity to pursue their aspirations, regardless of their circumstances.

Marking World Children's Day, Sarma said every child deserves the chance to dream big and the opportunity to turn those dreams into reality.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister highlighted several government initiatives aimed at supporting children's education and development, including the Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes, free textbooks, bicycles and scholarships.

He said these measures were intended to ensure that "no child's aspirations are held back by circumstances".

"This World Children's Day, let's build a future where every child can thrive," Sarma added.

World Children's Day is observed annually on November 20 to promote children's rights and raise awareness about issues affecting their well-being.

The day marks the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989, which recognises children's rights to education, healthcare, protection and opportunities for development.

The observance also serves as a reminder of the need to create an environment where every child, irrespective of their social or economic background, can access opportunities and realise their potential.