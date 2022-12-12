Chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Mohan Bhagwat on December 11 said that each and every Indian village should have a branch of the organization and every member enrolling in it should work for the nation’s progress.

Addressing the concluding event of a workers’ camp of RSS’s Assam unit in Assam, the RSS Chief said that the nation is a priority of all people, regardless of their differences.

The statement by RSS read, “He (Bhagwat) observed that every village in India should have a Shakha (branch) as the society as a whole has given it the opportunity to work for them and hence Swayemsevaks should lead the society from the front.”

Bhagwat said, “We have to be ready to do everything for the nation. Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar established RSS in 1925 with the aim to develop human resources. We may have differences in opinions but not in our minds.”

The RSS chief also lauded the RSS workers who dedicated their lives to ‘nation-building’ and asserted that they maintain a good character.

He said that the RSS existence is 100 years old and till date, every year new, enthusiasts come forward to join the organisation and work for the nation. The RSS leader praised all the members for their tremendous effort towards nation building. Apart from this, he also encouraged them develop a fair and just character.

He further mentioned that all the activities of the Swayamsevaks are noticed by the society, hence they should shift their entire focus primarily on the public. Last month, while concluding his four day tour in Bihar, Bhagwat asserted that all people living in Hindusthan, are Hindus.