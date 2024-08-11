Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, serving as the BJP's election co-incharge for Jharkhand, has been actively engaging with key political figures in the state. Sarma recently met with state BJP president Babulal Marandi and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto, emphasising the importance of the AJSU alliance.

"AJSU is our very important component," Sarma stated after the meeting. "Everything is fine, we will fight the elections well."

The BJP leader also convened with party members at former state minister Nilkanth Singh Munda's residence in Ranchi. Notable attendees included Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Amar Kumar Bauri, former minister and BJP MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi, and MLA Amit Mandal.

During an earlier visit on August 2, Sarma expressed confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects. "I witnessed a lot of enthusiasm in the workers of the party," he remarked. "The mantra for winning is to work 24 hours a day. For a better future in Jharkhand, we must win the assembly elections."

Sarma has also raised concerns about alleged land grabbing by "Bangladeshi infiltrators" at the expense of tribal communities. He criticised the current administration for not implementing court orders to return land to tribal families.

The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly's term concludes in January 2025, with elections expected to take place that year. The Election Commission has initiated preparations for the upcoming polls.

In the 2019 elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) formed a coalition government with the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), securing 47 seats in the 81-member assembly. The BJP aims to reverse this outcome in the upcoming electoral contest.