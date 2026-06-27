Eviction drive launched to reclaim encroached land of Chandardinga Pagla Baba Temple in Assam's Bilasipara

An eviction drive has been launched to reclaim allegedly encroached land belonging to the historic Chandardinga Pagla Baba Temple in Bilasipara following the intervention of local MLA Jibesh Roy.

Roy visited the temple premises on Friday after reports of illegal encroachment surfaced. Accompanied by police personnel and local administration officials, the legislator inspected the site and reviewed the extent of the alleged encroachments.

During the inspection, the MLA directed the concerned authorities to submit a detailed report on the matter and instructed them to recover the encroached temple land within a two-day deadline. He was accompanied by advocate Shahnawaz Hussain during the visit.

To prevent future encroachments and improve the management of the temple property, Roy announced that the temple's assets, including its ghats, shops and tempo stands, would be managed through a transparent public tender process.

He also said the official boundaries of the temple land would be permanently demarcated by installing boundary pillars.

Following the MLA's directions, the administration initiated an eviction drive to remove the alleged illegal structures from the temple premises.

Speaking to the media, Roy stressed the importance of protecting historical and religious sites from encroachment.

"It is the collective responsibility of all of us to protect historical, religious and public places of importance. We will continue to take strict action against illegal encroachments to preserve our heritage," he said.

The administration's action has been welcomed by local residents, who said reclaiming the temple land would help preserve the sanctity and heritage of the historic Chandardinga Pagla Baba Temple.