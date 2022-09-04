The Communist Party of India (CPI) has strongly opposed the Assam government's move to evict madrassas in the name of controlling Jihadis.

CPI has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government is doing politics of division by demolishing the Madrassas.

According to the claim made by CPI state secretary Munin Mahanta, the Himanta Biswa Sarma government does not have the right to carry out the demolition by running bulldozers in madrassas.

CPI leader Munin Mahanta also alleged that the Assam government has recently launched a massive eviction campaign to hand over the land to corporate sectors like Adani and Baba Ramdev.

Participating in a conference of the Communist Party of India in Golaghat, the CPI leader termed the state government's eviction policy as unconstitutional.

Munin Mahanta urged the Assam government to stop bulldozer politics at the earliest by advocating that jihadis should be punished as per law.

Munin Mahanta also said that the CPI is planning to unite the left parties as well as anti-BJP forces in the interest of removing the BJP from power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Several demolition drives against Madrassas have been carried out in the state of Assam, in the past few months. Recently, the civic administration in Assam’s Bongaigaon district demolished a private Madrassa as part of the Bharatiya Janata party-led government’s “crackdown against Jihadi activities” in the state.



The two storied, Markazul Maarif Quariyana Madrassa in Kabaitari Part IV village – which falls under the jurisdiction of Jogighopa police station, was demolished using excavators, after a teacher teaching the premises was arrested on charges of having links with Jihadi group Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).