'Eviction drives will continue until all illegal encroachments are cleared': Assam BJP

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday reaffirmed its support for the state government’s ongoing eviction operations, declaring that the drives will not stop until every inch of illegally occupied land is reclaimed.

“This is not merely an administrative step; it is the final battle to safeguard the very existence of Assam,” said the BJP, Assam Pradesh, in an official statement.

BJP spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi, echoing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s position, said, “If anyone believes that a few eviction operations will make us retreat, or that we will bow before intimidating eyes or political pressure, let them be clear—our struggle will not stop until we have accounted for the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Assam movement.”

Gogoi praised the eviction drive as a decisive measure to secure the future of Assam’s indigenous communities and accused the Congress of historically enabling demographic change for political advantage.

He alleged that Congress allowed “unchecked settlement of Bangladeshi Muslims trampling over the sacred sacrifice of 855 martyrs of the Assam Movement for petty electoral gains.” According to Gogoi, this contributed to what he described as an existential crisis for the Assamese people.

“By taking a firm and uncompromising stand, Chief Minister Dr Sarma has ensured the protection of Assam's identity, its language and culture, and its political rights,” he said.

Gogoi further accused the Congress of orchestrating a “long-term conspiracy” to alter the demographic composition of the state by encouraging migration from minority-dominated regions to other areas. These moves, he claimed, were attempts to dilute the indigenous population and gain electoral advantage.

He also claimed that the increasing presence of “representatives of Bangladeshi origin” in the Assam Assembly was a direct consequence of this policy, adding that “the Chief Minister's relentless drive to protect the future of Assam's indigenous communities has instilled new hope among the people of the state.”

Gogoi framed the current struggle within a broader historical context, referencing past Assamese leaders who acted to protect native land and identity. He said, “The Assamese are an indomitable people. They have never accepted subjugation, and they never will,” quoting the Chief Minister.

He cited Lachit Borphukan, Gopinath Bordoloi, and Bishnu Ram Medhi as examples of leaders who defended the rights of indigenous people, and accused the Congress of dishonouring their legacy by allegedly giving away protected lands to Bangladeshi Muslims for electoral gains.

“With the eviction drives gaining momentum, Congress's anti-indigenous, vote-driven agenda is being thoroughly exposed,” Gogoi said. He added that the BJP would not allow such politics to succeed and challenged Congress to “stop extending support to infiltrators and instead rally behind its own people.”

“The BJP's unflinching commitment, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will ensure the pride and dignity of the Assamese people for generations to come,” he concluded.