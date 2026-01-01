Evidence on Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links to be made public soon: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1 said he would soon place before the public evidence backing his allegations that state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and his family have links with Pakistan.

Responding to a question on whether BJP memes referring to “Paijan” were aimed at Gogoi, Sarma said he was unaware of social media content but insisted that “Gogoi and his family definitely have links with Pakistan”. The BJP has circulated AI-generated videos depicting a Gogoi lookalike as “Paijan”—a portmanteau of Pakistan and Bhaijan—while alleging connections with Pakistan’s ISI involving Gogoi and his wife.

“He and his family are deeply connected with Pakistan. I will soon present the evidence before the people of the state,” the chief minister said.

Sarma had earlier accused Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and his British wife Elizabeth Colburn of links with the Pakistani intelligence agency and constituted a special investigation team to probe the matter. The SIT submitted its report to the chief minister on September 10 last year.

Claiming that investigators had “unearthed startling facts which point towards a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining the sovereignty of our nation”, Sarma said the case would soon be handed over to a central agency.

Gogoi, who was appointed Assam Congress president after the allegations surfaced, dismissed the charges, saying they resembled a “C-grade Bollywood film” and would “flop”, adding that the people of Assam “understand everything”.