The Dhubri district administration is gearing up for the civic body polls which are going to hold tomorrow.

The district administration is distributing the EVM machines at the Dhubri Zila Parishad office premises.

Officials in charge of the municipal elections are collecting the EVM machines as well as other items from the Dhubri Zila Parishad's office for their respective polling stations since morning.

Meanwhile, the officials left for their respective polling stations after checking EVM machines. The three municipality boards under Dhubri Sub-division are Dhubri, Gauripur and Golakganj have 100 polling stations.

The total polling stations in the Dhubri municipality area are 65, Gauripur has 24 polling stations, and the newly formed municipal board Golakganj has 11 polling stations.

The total number of officers deployed in three municipalities of Dhubri, Gauripur, and Golakganj during the civic body polls is 440.

Dhubri district commissioner, Anbamuthan MP said preparations for the municipal elections in Dhubri are going smoothly.

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