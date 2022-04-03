The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has spoken out against the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming Guwahati Municipal Election.

If EVMs are to be used, Congress has stated that a voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) must also be used. This was stated by Congress in a letter to the Election Commissioner.

"We, Congress party, urge you to install VV Pat with EVM at the time of Election," the letter said.

"We hope you will take our position seriously and make the necessary arrangements," the letter concluded.

It is worth noting that the Guwahati Municipal Corporation election will take place on April 22, 2022. In the elections, the fate of 208 candidates is at stake.