Former Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta has targeted the Congress party by saying that Congress today only follows the ideology of rebranding Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to media ahead of joining the Bharat Janata Party (BJP), Dutta said that Congress no longer follows the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, but instead today the party's sole ideology is rebrand Rahul Gandhi.

"The Congress which existed during my father's time or the Congress which followed Mahatma Gandhi's ideology is no more today. Today the Congress ideology is solely focused on rebranding Rahul Gandhi. If you look at the Bharat Jodo Yatra or the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, there are only focus on making Rahul Gandhi a brand leader. The old ideology of Congress is no more there," said Dutta.

Angkita Dutta further targeted Rahul Gandhi by saying that he came to Amguri during the course of his bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, but did not meet her and other ground level workers. She even went on to say that instead of meeting ground level party workers, Rahul Gandhi chose to hold a meeting in the bus with a person named Ganesh Rajput, who was arrested for possession of cannabis.

"The decision was taken as we had waited for ten months that we would get justice from him as he came to Assam for his Nyay Yatra. But at Amguri he did not even speak to the ground level workers. There were people there who gather votes for the Congress. Instead of talking to such people, he was seen talking to a person called Ganesh Rajput in the bus, in whose house cannabis was found and is now on bail. Her was with such kind of a person at Amguri. He can talk with a person who has possession of cannabis, but he does not talk with the ground level workers. The people were hurt by this," said the former Assam Youth Congress leader.

Further targeting the Congress leadership, Angkita Dutta said that Rahul Gandhi came to Amguri, but did not give justice women like her. She also targeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh while saying that he gave contradictory statements on her.

"Why did the party shun me? Will I go to the Supreme Court to make the party not shun me? They talk a lot about women empowerment, but Rahul Gandhi came to Amguri and did not give justice to the women. How can this be my assignment? I should get justice from the Supreme Court, but what Rahul Gandhi says, the ground level workers can also speak to him. He could not listen to a person like me who has worked from the ground level in the party. He could not give me justice. What justice will he give to others? Jairam Ramesh himself said that I had gone to hs house and complained. Prior to this he was saying that I had not spoken about this to anyone. In a press meet, Jairam Ramesh said that I had gone to his house and told him everything. After that why could they not give me justice? All the Congress leaders should feel ashamed," said Dutta.

Noteworthy is that on January 18, Angkita was given the snub by Rahul Gandhi after she sought to meet him and seek justice from Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. Her efforts to submit a memorandum and seek reinstatement in the party were in vain as Gandhi's convoy passed without granting her an audience. This incident sparked a debate on the effectiveness of the Congress party's internal mechanisms to address such serious allegations and the broader implications for justice within political organizations.

Angkita Dutta also said here that Himanta Biswa Sarma is a popular Chief Minister and is quite liked by the people at the grassroot level.

"People in the villages want BJP to come to power. Himanta Biswa Sarma is quite a popular CM. The way he has given Assam a place in national and international forums, it has not been done by anybody else. People are quite happy with him and hence I have also taken the decision," said Dutta.

Angkita Dutta, the daughter of former Assam Congress Minister Anjan Dutta and an expelled member of the party, staged a protest in Sivasagar district’s Amguri town. Her demonstration was aimed at seeking justice after she had been removed from the Congress party following her allegations of harassment against Srinivas BV, the National Youth Congress president, during her tenure as the president of Assam Youth Congress.

In response to these events, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah provided his perspective on the situation. He claimed that Dutta had initially agreed to discuss her allegations with the party high command and seek justice internally.

However, according to Borah, she later succumbed to the influence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and proceeded to file a formal complaint, which Borah characterized as anti-party activity.