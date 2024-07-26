The Assam State Open School exam for higher secondary was boycotted by hundreds of candidates, which is unbelievable but true. The incident unfolded at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School examination centre in Dhubri town.



A total of 231 examinees enrolled out which only 90 examinee appeared from Dhubri Girls Senior Secondary School, Almoganj Rangamati Senior Secondary School, West Dhubri Senior Higher Secondary School, Airkata Senior Secondary School and Rupsi Daobhangi Senior Secondary School for giving the examination in the examination center of Dhubri Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Dhubri creating chaotic atmosphere in the area.



Allegation surfaces, that a few teachers from Airkata Senior Secondary School have been charged for accepting bribes purportedly in exchange for granting them access to the exam in an unobstructed way. Subsequently, many students chose not to appear for the exam at that examination centre in Dhubri because there was no chance to apply for the exam openly as promised.



Using a cell phone to enter the examination centre was not permitted in the examination centre in Dhubri. Outraged by this, about more than 100 candidates appearing for the Assam State Open School's higher secondary exam, administered by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), failed to show up on July 26.



Examinees who were incensed claimed that certain college and school instructors had accepted payments which vary from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 per student in return for assurances that they would pass the test with ease, cheat in the examination room, and not face any obstacles when using a cell phone.



Examinees who came to appear for the exam and have given money with the understanding that they would copy in the examination centre were obviously raising eyebrows. Therefore, the vast majority of those candidates refused to appear in the exam and caused a disturbance outside the examination centre by requesting a reimbursement of the money.