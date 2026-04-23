Excess rainfall likely across Assam over next two weeks, says forecast

Assam is likely to witness excess to large excess rainfall across several regions over the next two weeks, according to the latest weather forecast.

For the week from April 24 to April 30, cumulative rainfall activity is expected to be excess over most parts of Northeast Assam and parts of West Assam, while central Assam and parts of South Assam are likely to receive large excess rainfall.

During the following week, from May 1 to May 7, rainfall activity is forecast to remain above normal, with excess rainfall likely over most parts of central, west and Northeast Assam. South Assam, in particular, is expected to experience large excess rainfall during this period.

Officials indicated that the increased rainfall activity may impact daily life and advised authorities and residents to remain prepared, especially in areas prone to waterlogging and flooding.