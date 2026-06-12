Excise Department raids roadside eateries in Assam's Ledo, arrests one for illegal liquor sale

The Excise Department's Margherita Excise Circle arrested one person and seized a quantity of liquor during a raid against the illegal sale and distribution of alcohol in the Ledo area under Margherita Co-District on Thursday night, June 11.

The operation was conducted at several roadside eateries (dhabas) in the Ledo area by a team led by Excise Inspector Nabajeet Buragohain, with assistance from personnel of the Excise Department and Ledo Police.

According to officials, a case was registered under Section 53(1)(a) of the Assam Excise Act following the detection of illegal liquor-related activities during the raid. One individual was apprehended and arrested in connection with the offence.

The accused is being produced before the competent court for further legal proceedings.

During the operation, the enforcement team seized 6 bulk litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), 6 bulk litres of Country Spirit (CS), and 20 bulk litres of beer, all meant for sale within Assam.

Officials said the raid was part of the department's ongoing efforts to curb the illegal liquor trade and ensure compliance with excise laws.

The department further stated that, in accordance with decisions taken during a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) in Tinsukia, the establishment concerned is undergoing due judicial process for legal sealing by the competent authority.