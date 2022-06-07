District collector Narshing Pawar on Tuesday ordered a continuous campaign against illegal liquor in Tinsukia district with zero tolerance policy. The administration and excise department have already launched raids against illegal liquor in various dhabas and restaurants of Tinsukia district.

The MMB dhaba near Tinsukia bypass and the restaurant were raided by the excise department led by assistant commissioner Niluram Sharma and excise superintendent Manila Borthakur. During the said operation, a large quantity of illegally stored liquor was seized from the dhaba.

Meanwhile the raiding team managed to seize cylinders of domestic cooking gas besides a large quantity of illegal liquor.

The Excise Department earlier seized eight cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from a vehicle (NO. MZ01S 1818) at Tetelia near Jalukbari on April 4. According to sources, the liquor was meant for sale in Meghalaya. The accused will be produced in court tomorrow, they said.