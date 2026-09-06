Excise department seizes 800 cartons of Meghalaya liquor in Guwahati’s Nine Mile

The Assam Excise Department conducted an operation at Nine Mile in Guwahati, during which officials seized 800 cartons of liquor allegedly sourced from Meghalaya from a truck.

The liquor was reportedly being transported without valid documents, prompting the Excise Department to intercept the vehicle and seize the consignment.

The truck driver, identified as Sabbir Khan, and the handyman, Akbar, were also detained by the authorities in connection with the seizure.

The duo is currently being questioned to gather further information regarding the source and intended destination of the liquor consignment.

The Excise Department has initiated further legal proceedings in connection with the seizure, while the investigation into the alleged illegal transportation of the liquor is underway.