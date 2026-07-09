Excise Department seizes liquor, destroys 400 litres of fermented wash in Assam's Margherita raid

The Excise Department conducted a late-night enforcement drive in Assam's Margherita on July 9, carrying out raids in the Namdang Tea Estate area as well as roadside dhabas and eateries along National Highway 315 from Ledo to Jagun.

The operation, conducted as per the directions of the Tinsukia District Road Safety Committee, resulted in the detection of four excise cases. During the raids, officials seized 0.75 bulk litres (BL) of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 24.5 BL of beer, all meant for sale within Assam.

The excise team also recovered 400 litres of fermented wash, which had been concealed inside the Namdang Tea Estate. The illicit brew was destroyed on the spot in the presence of witnesses.

Cases have been registered under Section 53(1)(a) of the Assam Excise Act, while notices were served to three individuals under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Officials said the drive forms part of the district administration's ongoing efforts to curb the illegal sale and manufacture of liquor and strengthen road safety by checking violations at roadside establishments along major highways.