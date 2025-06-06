A case has been registered under the ACB P.S. Case No. 36/2025 following allegations of corruption involving Marameswar Das, the Deputy Superintendent of Excise, Assam.



The case was filed under Section 61(2)(a) BNS, R/W Sec. 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. Legal follow-up actions are currently underway to address the charges brought against the accused officials.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, initiated the case after receiving a complaint against Marameswar Das. The complaint alleged that Das demanded a bribe of Rs. 50,000 to issue a licence for a wine shop-cum-bar. Unwilling to comply, the complainant sought assistance from the Directorate to address the corruption.

On June 6, 2025, a trap was set by the Directorate team at the office chamber of Marameswar Das, located within the Office of the District Commissioner in Biswanath. This operation aimed to catch the officials involved in the alleged corruption act.

During the operation, Abhijit Baruah, a Constable at the Excise Department, was caught red-handed accepting the bribe from the complainant. Marameswar Das was also present during the transaction and was apprehended for his involvement in the bribery.

The bribe money was recovered from Abhijit Baruah and seized in the presence of independent witnesses. Both Das and Baruah were arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, after sufficient evidence was gathered against them.

This incident highlights ongoing efforts by authorities to combat corruption in government offices. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption continues to play a pivotal role in addressing such cases, ensuring accountability and integrity among public servants.