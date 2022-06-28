An extensive joint search, patrolling and raid was conducted on Monday by the Margherita and Digboi Excise Circle, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Excise, Prasanta Dutta in areas and arrested one person in this connection from Tingrai rail station under Digboi police station of Tinsukia district. The detained person has been identified as Bitopan Pradhan (28), a resident of Digboi.

During the raid, the Excise team seized Arunachal Pradesh liquor IMFL - 83.04 litres, McDowell's No 01(180 ml), Royal Stag (180 ml),9 Star(750 ml), empty bottles 92 pieces ( 180 ml in size) and Hologram 62 pieces from his procession.

According to Prashanta Dutta, the accused purchased Arunachal Pradesh liquor, re-bottled it in Assam bottles for sale, and collected the empty bottles and Hologram from the market. A case has been registered and the detained person Bitopan Pradhan has been sent to judicial custody.

Earlier, the Margherita and Digboi Excise Circles conducted a joint extensive search, patrolling, and raid in areas such as Lakla (Jagun), 6th Mile under Lekhapani Police Station, and Margherita Bazaar under Margherita Police Station, all under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Excise, Prasanta Dutta and seized around 51.84 litres of IMFL, 62.4 BL of Beer (for sale in Arunachal Pradesh), 7.8 BL of Beer (for sale in Assam), and 10 litres of Illicit Distilled Liquor.

On June 7, the MMB Dhaba near Tinsukia bypass and the restaurant were raided by the excise department led by assistant commissioner Niluram Sharma and excise superintendent Manila Borthakur. During the operation, a large quantity of illegally stored liquor was seized from the Dhaba.