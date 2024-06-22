A joint excise raid was conducted in Margherita by staff from Margherita and Digboi under the supervision of Prasanta Dutta, District Superintendent of Excise (DSE) Margherita. The operation targeted multiple locations, including Namdang TE, Lalgula, Bargolai, Magargaon, and Thana Road, all falling under the jurisdiction of Margherita police station in Tinsukia district.

During the raid, a total of six cases were detected, resulting in the seizure and destruction of various quantities of illicit liquor. The excise team confiscated and destroyed 800 liters of fermented wash (FW), 40 liters of illicit distilled liquor (ID), one distillation apparatus (DA), and 4.95 bulk liters (BL) of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) meant for sale exclusively in Assam. Additionally, they seized two 750 ml bottles of McDowell's No. 1 suspected of re-bottling, and 0.65 BL of beer suspected of having fake labeling (Heman 9000, only one bottle).

In connection with these seizure, one case has been registered under Section 53(1) A of the Assam Excise Act, 2000, and under Section 61(B)(a) of the same Act as amended.

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