Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, who has alleged “mental harassment” ahead of her campaign at the Commonwealth Games in the UK’s Birmingham, did not share her troubles with her family, her father Tiken Borgohain has revealed.

Tiken Borgohain, a resident of Golaghat district in Assam, talking exclusively to India Today NE, said that he was unaware about the situation and was only alerted to the same by media.

“She has not informed us about it, and we are getting to know about it only now. She never mentioned that her coaches are being changed, among other things. Maybe she did not want to share those issues with us. I was not aware about these things and only got to know that she had tweeted about it now,” Borgohain told India Today NE.

Earlier today, Olympic bronze medallist Borgohain shared a long post on Twitter where she claimed that her preparations are being hampered by “politics.” Although she has not named anyone in her post, it is being speculated that her complaints are against officials of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

“Today, I have to announce with great sorrow that I have to deal with a lot of harassment. My coaches who trained me to meals in the Olympics have been removed which has hampered my training process and competition,” she wrote in a post written in Hindi.

Borgohain, who is only the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics, further alleged that her coaches are not being added to the camps despite several requests and one of them, Dronacharya awardee Sandhya Gurung, is not being allowed to enter the Commonwealth Village 8 days ahead of competition.

Her other coach has been flown back to India, Borgohain further alleged.

“I do not want to ruin my Commonwealth Games due to this ongoing politics, and I hope I will be able to break through this politics to earn a medal for my country. Jai Hind, "she added further.