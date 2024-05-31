Assam's own Uma Chetry has risen from humble beginnings to secure a coveted spot in the Indian women's national cricket team across all formats – Test, ODI, and T20. Her journey, marked by commitment and relentless hard work, stands as a source of inspiration for aspiring cricketers across the nation.

Uma's coach, Mehboob Alam speaking to India Today NE shared insights into her journey speaking on the challenges she faced and the resilience she displayed. Hailing from the remote village of Kandulamari in Bokakhat, Uma's path to cricket excellence was fraught with obstacles. Undeterred by the lack of resources, she would trek several kilometers to practice.

"Actually Uma is a very determined and disciplined girl," Coach Mehboob Alam said, reminiscing about her early days under his guidance. "She had no support when she started her journey. Her hard work, dedication and devotion are the result of her success now."

Uma's brother, Bijoy Chetry, offered a glimpse into their family's struggles and shared the pride they feel in her achievements. "Our family's condition was not all good... we lived in poverty," he said . "But now, our condition has improved a lot as she is also supporting our family."

Despite facing financial constraints, Uma's passion for cricket remained undeterred. From her childhood days, she displayed a natural talent for the sport, honing her skills despite the odds. "From the early days, she had an interest in cricket... she used to play cricket since she was in class 5," Bijoy shared.

The significance of Uma's selection resonates deeply within her community, where she is hailed as a source of inspiration. "This is a good day for Assam cricket and Bokakhat cricket... This is very inspiring, and it will inspire more other girl cricketers to follow her footsteps," Coach Mehboob Alam said.

Uma's journey reflects not only her individual triumph but also the collective support and encouragement she received from her community. "Many sports personalities in Bokakhat supported Uma and gave her moral support," Coach Mehboob Alam added.

Uma's mantra, "Humko score karna hain... India ke liye khelna hain," encapsulates her commitment to representing her nation on the cricketing stage. Despite her remarkable achievements, she remains grounded, seeking guidance and sharing her successes with those who have supported her along the way.