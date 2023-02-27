The Assam Police on February 26 confirmed that it has received a request for the exhumation of the body of a 'dacoit' who was killed in an encounter in the Udalguri district. The request was made by the wife of the deceased who has been missing since the same shootout two days ago.

According to the police, the request has been forwarded to the local magistrate and if permission is granted, the exhumation will be conducted. "Following this, on receipt of a court order, DNA profiling may be done to verify the claim regarding the identity of the deceased," the police said in a statement.

The shootout in question took place after the police received a tip-off about an impending robbery. One person, former NDFB militant Kenaram Basumtary, was killed in the encounter while two police personnel suffered bullet injuries. Basumatary's body was identified by his mother and was handed over to his family members, who buried it as per rituals on February 24. He was wanted in several cases of armed robberies in Assam as well as neighbouring Meghalaya.

However, the family of one Dimbeswar Musahary from the neighbouring Baksa district claimed that the buried body was his, and not Basumatary's. The family asserted that Basumatary had asked Musahary to accompany him to some place and they left together a few days ago. The police said Muchahary alias Gobla is also a criminal who had been arrested with arms earlier, and he and Basumtary are also shown as absconders in one case. However, the police did not clarify whether the person who escaped during the encounter was Muchahary.

The police also said that Musahary's family members went to the office of the Udalguri superintendent of police on February 25 after coming to know about the encounter, as Musahary did not return home and his mobile phone was switched off.

The exhumation request has raised several questions about the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the encounter. The police investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided as the case progresses.