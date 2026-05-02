Exit polls ‘never turn out correct’: Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel ahead of Assam results

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on May 2 dismissed the Assam Assembly election exit polls as unreliable, asserting that such predictions “never turn out to be correct.”

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Baghel said a meeting was being held with Congress candidates and party leaders in the presence of D. K. Shivakumar and the Assam state leadership ahead of the May 4 counting day.

“Today, there is a meeting with our candidates along with DK Shivakumar and the state leadership here,” Baghel said.

Reacting to exit poll projections favouring the BJP-led NDA in Assam, the Congress leader remarked, “Exit polls are a copy-paste of the one in December and they never turn out to be correct.”

On the issue of repolling in parts of West Bengal, Baghel said opposition parties had remained alert throughout the election process, which, according to him, prevented alleged irregularities.

“We have been vigilant from the beginning, and for that very reason, no irregularities could happen,” he said.

Vote counting for the Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will take place on May 4.