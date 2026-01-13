Experience vs new leadership: BJP faces tough call in newly formed Tihu seat

With the dissolution of the Dharmapur Assembly constituency and the political map of Assam redrawn through delimitation, the newly formed Tihu constituency has emerged as a fresh battleground within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), setting the stage for an intense contest between experience and generational change ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Senior minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, political heavyweight and long-serving cabinet member, has surfaced as a strong contender from Tihu. Known for handling key portfolios over the years, Patowary continues to command considerable influence and organisational strength, particularly in his former Dharmapur constituency, which now forms a significant part of the new electoral landscape.

Challenging the veteran minister is Trinayan Barman, an executive member of the Assam BJP and Assistant Secretary of the Olympic Association, who has rapidly risen as a prominent aspirant from Tihu. A familiar face among the youth, Barman has gained momentum at the grassroots level and is increasingly being viewed as a symbol of emerging leadership within the party.

As the Assembly elections draw closer, public sentiment in Tihu appears to be shifting towards the demand for a “new face.” With the festive fervour of Bhogali Bihu nearing its end, political activity is expected to intensify across Assam, and speculation is rife over whom the BJP will ultimately field from this strategically important constituency.

The delimitation exercise has significantly altered political equations across the state, opening up space for new leadership in several newly created constituencies. In Tihu, Trinayan Barman’s long association with the RSS and the BJP has helped him build strong organisational roots. In 2021, he resigned from his government job to devote himself fully to party responsibilities. Despite this, the BJP ticket in the 2021 Assembly elections was allotted to Chandra Mohan Patowary, underscoring the party’s earlier preference for experience.

Ground-level feedback now suggests that a sizable section of the electorate is leaning in favour of Barman, who has already made deep inroads among voters following delimitation. The Chief Minister had earlier indicated that the BJP would consider fielding new faces in most of the newly formed constituencies, a statement that has further fuelled debate and expectations in Tihu.

Adding to the political discourse, BJP leader Dilip Saikia’s recent remark describing the upcoming contest as a battle between “sacrifice and reward” has sharpened the narrative around candidature selection. As internal deliberations continue, Tihu remains under close political watch, with the party’s final decision likely to signal the broader direction of the BJP’s strategy in post-delimitation Assam.