Experts discuss evolution and digital transformation of Assamese media at Dibrugarh University

Dibrugarh University on May 7 organised the Dr Kamala Kanta Borgohain Memorial Lecture at the Indira Miri Conference Hall, bringing together academicians, media experts, and scholars to discuss the evolution, growth, and digital transformation of Assamese media.

The programme was organised by the Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication (CSJMC) and began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and the university anthem.

Dr Kanta Kaveri Sonowal introduced the life and contributions of Dr Kamala Kanta Borgohain, while Chairperson of CSJMC, Dr Pranjal Protim Buragohain, delivered the welcome address. The inaugural address was delivered by Prof. Jiten Hazarika, who described the memorial lecture as a tribute to the intellectual legacy and vision of Dr Borgohain.

The keynote address was delivered by Abhijit Bora on the theme “Two Centuries of Media in Assam – Trends and Possibilities.”

Drawing from his experience in journalism, broadcasting, and academia, Prof. Bora reflected on the transformation of Assamese media from the era of Orunodoi to today’s digital landscape shaped by technology and artificial intelligence.

Speaking on the contemporary media environment, he said rapid innovation and technological advancement have opened new opportunities in communication and content creation. However, he also highlighted growing concerns surrounding misinformation, sensationalism, digital addiction, and misuse of emerging technologies.

Prof. Bora further remarked that while the expansion of media platforms in Assam reflects broader representation and outreach, numerical growth alone cannot define quality or excellence in journalism.

The programme also featured addresses by Dr Paramananda Sonowal and Dr Prabin Kumar Gogoi, who shared their experiences and reflections on Dr Kamala Kanta Borgohain’s contributions.

During the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Dibrugarh University and Dr Mamoni Goigoi Borgohain to continue organising the memorial lecture under the CSJMC in the future.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Kanta Kaveri Sonowal.

The memorial lecture served both as a tribute to Dr Kamala Kanta Borgohain’s legacy and as a platform for meaningful discussions on the changing landscape, challenges, and future possibilities of media in Assam.