Expired juice allegedly served to blood donor at Silchar Medical College blood bank

An allegation has surfaced against the blood bank of Silchar Medical College and Hospital for allegedly serving an expired juice to a person after he donated blood.

According to complainant Junaid Ahmed Laskar, he visited the medical college blood bank on September 28 to voluntarily donate blood. After the donation, the blood bank provided him with a juice as a refreshment.

Laskar said he later checked the expiry date on the juice packet and found that it had already expired.

He alleged that blood donors may feel physically weak after donating blood and providing an expired food or beverage to them is therefore a matter of concern.

Laskar said he has already raised the matter with the hospital authorities verbally and has also submitted a written complaint.

He has sought an investigation into the incident and demanded appropriate action against those responsible, including the supplier if found at fault.

The complainant also urged the authorities to ensure that the quality and expiry dates of food and beverages are properly checked before they are served to blood donors in the future.