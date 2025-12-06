"Exploring the possibility of establishing second AIIMS in Barak Valley": Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, December 6 reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to expanding welfare initiatives and strengthening BJP’s prospects in the upcoming elections, while also stating that the state government is mulling plans to establish a second All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Barak Valley.



Speaking at a public programme in Hailakandi, the Chief Minister highlighted the ongoing rollout of the Mahila Udyamita Scheme and addressed the Opposition’s criticism.

Sarma announced that seed capital funds under the women-centric entrepreneurship scheme had been distributed in the Hailakandi and Dholai assembly constituencies of Barak Valley. The distribution is scheduled to continue in Udharbond on Sunday, with the remaining 2–3 constituencies expected to be covered next week.

“We will provide land pattas as promised. But the Congress will continue to call it a drama,” Sarma said, asserting that public support remained firmly behind the BJP. “Our government will once again be formed in Assam. The people’s response has been very encouraging, and this will reflect in the results.”



The Chief Minister also revealed that the state government is exploring the possibility of establishing a second All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Barak Valley, in addition to the existing institution in Brahmaputra Valley. “A preliminary discussion is underway. We should have an AIIMS in Barak Valley as well,” he noted.



Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to promote Assam’s cultural identity, Sarma said that the global projection of the Assamese Gamosa and the state’s renowned tea would continue to receive strong central support.