Explosive poll lapse allegation: Congress candidate Debabrata Saikia flags ‘serious breach’ in strong room

Alleging major violations in the handling of post-poll materials, Debabrata Saikia, candidate from the 97 No. Nazira Assembly constituency, has written to the Election Commission of India seeking urgent intervention over what he termed a “serious breach” in election material security.

In a formal complaint addressed to Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel, Saikia claimed that strong rooms designated for storing election papers were found in a highly compromised condition during his visit to the Material Safety Cell.

According to the complaint, Rooms 11, 12, and 13—used for storing election materials of Nazira and other constituencies—were not secured as per mandated norms. Several doors were reportedly either loosely fastened, single-locked, or shut from inside without proper sealing, while only one out of six doors had a functioning double-lock system. In a particularly alarming instance, a door containing election papers of the Nazira constituency could allegedly be opened with slight external pressure.

The Congress leader further alleged the absence of a dedicated security post near the storage area. CRPF personnel stationed nearby reportedly informed that safeguarding the election material rooms was not part of their assigned duty, raising concerns over the adequacy of security deployment.

Citing Election Commission guidelines, Saikia pointed out that strong rooms are required to maintain a strict double-lock system, 24×7 security, CCTV surveillance, and proper sealing protocols, along with maintenance of entry logs and monitoring by security forces. He alleged that these provisions were not being followed.

The complaint also flagged improper storage of critical election documents, including statutory forms and sealed packets, which are required to be kept under stringent security protocols as per ECI norms.

Calling the lapses a threat to the transparency and integrity of the electoral process, Saikia has urged the Election Commission to order an immediate inquiry, strengthen security arrangements, and take action against those responsible.

The Election Commission is yet to respond to the allegations.