An unprotected electricity transformer installed outside a girls' school in Bamuni area of Assam's Kaliabor has raised safety concerns among local residents, with the exposed electrical equipment posing a potential electrocution risk to students, pedestrians and commuters.

The transformer, installed by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), is located in front of Bamuni Middle English Girls' School, alongside the busy road connecting Hatbor and Shakmuthia Tea Estate. The installation reportedly has no protective barricading, leaving the transformer and its connecting electrical wires within easy reach of passers-by.

The absence of adequate safety measures has raised concerns over the possibility of accidental contact with live electrical components, particularly as schoolchildren and residents frequently use the road.

The issue has also brought the functioning of the Kaliabor Electrical Sub-Division under scrutiny, with questions being raised over the alleged lack of corrective measures despite three people reportedly dying in separate electrocution incidents in Kaliabor earlier this month.

The reported fatalities have renewed concerns over electrical safety in the area, with residents questioning why potentially hazardous installations have not been secured.

The exposed transformer near the school has further highlighted the need for the electricity department to take immediate safety measures to prevent possible accidents and protect people using the road.