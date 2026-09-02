Eye donation awareness programme held at Guwahati college

An eye donation awareness meeting was organised at Hari Gayatri Das College in Azara, Guwahati, as part of the 41st National Eye Donation Fortnight, with around 200 students, teachers and volunteers participating in the programme.

The programme was organised by Saksham North Assam Branch in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Hari Gayatri Das College and Sankardev Netralaya, Guwahati, to encourage young people to pledge their eyes and promote awareness about eye donation.

Dr Arup Jyoti Kalita, Secretary of Saksham North Assam Branch, in his welcome address highlighted the humanitarian importance of eye donation and urged participants to turn awareness into action. He encouraged students to pledge their eyes, discuss their decision with their families and spread awareness in their communities.

Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Vice President of Saksham North Assam Branch, called upon students to become “Eye Donation Ambassadors” and encourage families to promptly contact an eye bank when an eligible donor passes away.

Tridib Sarma, Eye Donation Manager at Sankardev Netralaya, delivered an audio-visual and PowerPoint presentation on eye donation, corneal transplantation, eye-bank facilities and related services available through the institution in Assam. He also urged students to actively promote the cause and take the eye donation pledge.

The meeting was presided over by Babita Sarma, Professor at Hari Gayatri Das College. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Swapna Sarma, NSS Programme Officer of the college.

The organisers said the participation of around 200 students and teachers reinforced the message that eye donation is a lasting humanitarian act that can help restore the gift of sight to others.