‘Failed to meet people’s hopes’: Gaurav Gogoi attacks Assam government over price rise

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on June 7 accused the BJP-led Assam government of failing to address rising prices of essential commodities and fuel, alleging that the administration has neglected the concerns of ordinary citizens despite receiving a strong electoral mandate.

Speaking to reporters during an interaction at Rajiv Bhawan, Gogoi said the government had "failed to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common people". He alleged that the continued increase in the prices of daily necessities and petroleum products had exposed what he described as the government's "anti-people character".

Targeting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Congress leader claimed the state administration was more focused on internal political matters than public welfare. "The Chief Minister and his ministers are currently preoccupied with who to include or exclude from the cabinet and how to seize power," Gogoi said. He further alleged that efforts to placate dissatisfied legislators had diverted attention from issues such as inflation and market regulation.

The Congress MP also outlined the party's strategy ahead of upcoming elections and said the organisation was working to reconnect with voters across the state. According to him, a review meeting held at Rajiv Bhawan examined the factors behind the party's recent electoral setbacks and discussed preparations for future contests.

"The Congress party is reaching out to the public with fresh planning" and aims to build a "New Congress" aligned with people's expectations, Gogoi said. He added that the party intends to strengthen its engagement with public issues after completing an internal assessment of past performances.

Gogoi said Congress observers have been deputed to all 126 Assembly constituencies to prepare detailed reports, adding that discussions on the findings are being held with the party's central leadership.

The meeting also focused on preparations for the forthcoming by-election in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency. It was attended by MP Rakibul Hussain, former Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Deputy Leader of the Opposition Jaiprakash Das, former minister Pranati Phukan, Mahila Congress president Meera Borthakur, Congress leader Roselina Tirkey, party legislators and members of the committee constituted for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.