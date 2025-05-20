A fabricated message circulating on social media platforms regarding permanent job appointments in the Assam Water Resources Department has sparked widespread confusion and concern among contractual employees and the general public. Responding swiftly to the misinformation, the department’s Chief Engineer, Bhaskar Sarma, has filed a formal complaint at Basistha Police Station, urging authorities to take stringent legal action against the individuals responsible for spreading the hoax.





According to officials, the viral message falsely claimed that MR (Muster Roll) employees of the Water Resources Department would receive permanent appointment letters on May 20 at the department’s head office. The misleading post was reportedly crafted to deceive vulnerable job seekers and stir unrest among temporary employees.





Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika swiftly addressed the situation via social media, strongly refuting the claims and affirming that the department had issued no such notification. He condemned the incident and urged the public not to be misled by fraudulent communications. “No new appointments have been announced by the department. Any updates will be shared only through official government channels,” the minister stated.





The department reiterated its commitment to transparency and assured that all employment-related information would be communicated through legitimate, authorized platforms.