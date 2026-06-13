Fake Assam residency certificates used by outsiders to secure jobs in central security forces; major fraud unearthed in Jorhat

A major document fraud involving the alleged use of fake Assam Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs) by youths from other states to secure jobs in central security forces has come to light in Assam's Jorhat district.

The alleged scam was uncovered by Jorhat Additional Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Borah during the verification of official documents submitted by candidates employed in central security agencies such as the CRPF, CISF and Assam Rifles.

According to officials, several youths from states including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are suspected of having availed benefits reserved for Assam residents by submitting forged documents claiming permanent residency in the state. The candidates had reportedly completed their education in their home states but produced Permanent Resident Certificates purportedly issued from the Naoshalia area of Jorhat. Some of them had also submitted caste certificates allegedly issued from Jorhat.

The fraud came to light when the concerned departments forwarded the documents to the Jorhat district administration for verification. During scrutiny, officials found that no records of the submitted certificates existed in the office of the Jorhat Commissioner, raising serious concerns about large-scale forgery.

Among the names mentioned in the suspected fraudulent documents are Vinay Kumar, Sonu Sharma, Mukesh, Parmeshwar Gala and Akram, who are reportedly serving in different parts of the country.

Following the discovery, Additional Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Bora lodged a formal complaint at Jorhat Sadar Police Station. Based on the complaint, police have launched an investigation to identify those involved in the alleged forgery racket and determine how the fake certificates were created and used for recruitment purposes.

The incident has sparked concerns over the misuse of domicile-related benefits meant for Assam's youth and has prompted calls for stricter verification mechanisms in recruitment processes involving reserved state quotas and residency-based preferences.

Authorities are now investigating the extent of the fraud and whether more individuals may have secured government jobs using forged documents.

