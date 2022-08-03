Police in Assam’s Barpeta on Wednesday (August 3) unearthed a fake educational certificate racket with the arrest of five members of a gang involved in forging certificates of different boards and selling them.

This includes three students, who have been pursuing their studies by submitting fake certificates. Two others have been arrested for providing them with fake certificates. Police said that the accused procured fake certificates to take admission in a Higher Secondary course after failing their 10th exam.

"There is a probability of more people getting arrested for being linked with the racket," officer-in-charge Ranjan Doloi said, adding: "Interestingly, they failed in HSLC examination, then provided a fake certificate to take admission in HS, but they manage to pass the Higher secondary exam genuinely."

Although police did not recover any materials used to manufacture the fake certificates, police managed to capture fake certificates from the arrested youths.