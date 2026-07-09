Fake currency bigger threat than drugs, says Badruddin Ajmal after Guwahati seizure

AIUDF MLA Badruddin Ajmal on July 9 termed the counterfeit currency racket a bigger threat than the drug menace, alleging it reflected a "100 per cent failure" of the government and calling for stringent action, including police encounters, against those involved in fake currency and drug trafficking.

Reacting to the recovery of a huge quantity of counterfeit currency notes in Guwahati, Ajmal questioned the source of the fake notes and those responsible for circulating them.

"The issue of counterfeit currency is even bigger than the drug menace. Where are these fake notes coming from? Who is using them? This is a 100 per cent failure on the part of the government," he said.

He further said those involved in the trade of drugs and fake currency should face the strictest action.

"I reiterate that those involved in the trade of drugs and counterfeit currency should be subjected to police encounters. Carry out encounters, and all such activities will cease. Strict action must be taken to curb crime," Ajmal added.

Responding to the incident, Assam Minister Biswajit Daimary said the problem was not confined to Assam and urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

"This isn't happening only in Assam; it is occurring elsewhere too. If someone spots gangs or individuals involved in such activities and informs the police, action can be taken against the perpetrators. I thank those who have provided even the slightest hint or information to the police. Action will certainly be taken," Daimary said.

On a separate issue, Daimary said investment in Assam was gaining momentum under the state's industrial push through the Advantage Assam initiative.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Manab Deka claimed that counterfeit currency was being printed in Bongalmora in his constituency using printing machines before being passed off as genuine notes.

"There is a place called Bongalmora in my district where counterfeit notes are produced to defraud people. The police are taking strict action and arrested nine people the day before yesterday," Deka said.

The statements come in the wake of a major fake currency seizure in Guwahati, with police continuing their investigation into the racket.