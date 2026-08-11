Fake currency racket busted in Guwahati; man arrested with fake notes worth nearly Rs 1 lakh

A large quantity of suspected counterfeit currency was seized in Guwahati after Fatashil Ambari Police arrested a man allegedly involved in circulating fake notes.

The arrested accused has been identified as Harsh Agarwal, a resident of Bharalumukh.

According to preliminary information, police recovered counterfeit currency worth nearly Rs 1 lakh from his possession. He was allegedly attempting to circulate the fake notes in the city.

The seizure comes amid renewed police action against the circulation of counterfeit currency in Guwahati. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the source of the fake notes and whether the accused is linked to a larger counterfeit currency network.

Further details regarding the denomination of the seized notes and other persons allegedly involved in the racket are awaited.