Fake currency racket busted in Guwahati; man arrested with fake notes worth nearly Rs 1 lakh
Fatashil Ambari Police arrested a Bharalumukh man after seizing suspected counterfeit currency worth nearly Rs 1 lakh in Guwahati. Investigators are now trying to trace the source of the fake notes and any wider network behind them.
- Fatashil Ambari Police seized suspected counterfeit currency during an operation in Guwahati
- Harsh Agarwal of Bharalumukh was arrested for allegedly circulating fake notes
- Police said counterfeit currency worth nearly Rs 1 lakh was recovered
A large quantity of suspected counterfeit currency was seized in Guwahati after Fatashil Ambari Police arrested a man allegedly involved in circulating fake notes.
The arrested accused has been identified as Harsh Agarwal, a resident of Bharalumukh.
According to preliminary information, police recovered counterfeit currency worth nearly Rs 1 lakh from his possession. He was allegedly attempting to circulate the fake notes in the city.
The seizure comes amid renewed police action against the circulation of counterfeit currency in Guwahati. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the source of the fake notes and whether the accused is linked to a larger counterfeit currency network.
Further details regarding the denomination of the seized notes and other persons allegedly involved in the racket are awaited.
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