Fake currency trafficker arrested in Assam's Sipajhar; counterfeit notes worth Rs 1.2 lakh seized

In a major crackdown on the circulation of counterfeit currency in Assam, Sipajhar Police arrested an alleged fake currency trafficker and seized counterfeit notes worth Rs 1.20 lakh from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Afazuddin Ahmed. Acting on specific inputs, police launched an operation and apprehended the accused, recovering fake Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 1,20,000.

Following the seizure, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 96/26, 178, 179, 316(2), and 318(4).

The accused was subsequently produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the counterfeit currency and identify any larger network involved in the illegal operation. The operation is part of Sipajhar Police's continued efforts to curb the circulation of fake currency and other financial crimes in the region.