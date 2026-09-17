Fake currency worth Rs 11.08 lakh seized at Guwahati's Kamakhya Railway Station, one arrested

In a fresh case of fake currency in Guwahati, police have arrested a person and seized counterfeit Indian currency with a face value of Rs 11.08 lakh from Kamakhya Railway Station.

According to the information available, the accused is a resident of another state and was apprehended during a police operation at the railway station.

The seized counterfeit notes were reportedly in the denomination of Rs Rs 500. Police recovered fake currency amounting to Rs 11,08,000 from the individual.

The latest seizure comes amid heightened vigilance against the circulation and transportation of counterfeit currency in the city.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the source of the fake notes, the intended destination and whether the arrested person is linked to a larger counterfeit currency network.

Further details regarding the identity of the accused and the case are awaited.