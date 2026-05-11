Fake currency worth Rs 2.45 lakh seized at Guwahati ISBT; Arunachal youth detained

A huge quantity of counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 2.45 lakh was seized during a police operation conducted at ISBT Guwahati on May 10.

The fake notes were recovered from a youth identified as Geyon Tayeng, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of ACP Nilotpal Saikia of Azara subdivision. According to police sources, the accused had allegedly collected the counterfeit currency from a person in Guwahati before being intercepted by the police team.

The seized fake notes amount to approximately Rs 2,45,000.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source and possible network linked to the circulation of counterfeit currency.