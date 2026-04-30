Fake doctor arrested by Guwahati's Hatigaon Police after long manhunt
Guwahati police arrested a fake doctor after a thorough investigation. Authorities stress the importance of verifying medical credentials to protect public health.
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A fake doctor identified as Rahim Badshah was arrested by Hatigaon Police in Guwahati after remaining absconding for a long period.
Police said Rahim Badshah was apprehended from Barpeta in Assam during a special operation.
He was reportedly arrested on charges of providing incorrect medical treatment to a patient while allegedly posing as a qualified doctor.
Further investigation into the case is currently underway.
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