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Fake doctor arrested by Guwahati's Hatigaon Police after long manhunt

Fake doctor arrested by Guwahati's Hatigaon Police after long manhunt

Guwahati police arrested a fake doctor after a thorough investigation. Authorities stress the importance of verifying medical credentials to protect public health.

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Fake doctor arrested by Guwahati's Hatigaon Police after long manhunt

A fake doctor identified as Rahim Badshah was arrested by Hatigaon Police in Guwahati after remaining absconding for a long period.

 

Police said Rahim Badshah was apprehended from Barpeta in Assam during a special operation.

 

He was reportedly arrested on charges of providing incorrect medical treatment to a patient while allegedly posing as a qualified doctor.

 

Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Apr 30, 2026
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