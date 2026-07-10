Fake doctor arrested in Assam's Bongaigaon for allegedly practising without licence

Bongaigaon Police have arrested a man for allegedly posing as a doctor and practising medicine without possessing any recognised medical qualification or valid registration with the Assam Council of Medical Registration (ACMR).

The accused, identified as Nazrul Islam, son of Anser Ali and a resident of Choto Barjana under Jogighopa Police Station, was arrested in connection with Jogighopa Police Station Case No. 100/2026.

According to police, the case has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 34 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and Section 28 of the Assam Medical Council Act, 1999.

The arrest followed a written complaint and specific intelligence inputs alleging that the accused had been working as a Medical Officer at a private hospital and in private doctors' clinics within the jurisdiction of Jogighopa Police Station despite lacking any legally recognised medical qualification.

Police said the accused allegedly claimed to hold a postgraduate specialisation in Emergency Medicine and a fellowship in Pain Management, qualifications that are reportedly not recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC). He is also accused of prescribing allopathic medicines to patients without legal authorisation.

Investigators further alleged that Nazrul Islam used a medical registration number belonging to another registered doctor on his prescription pads, thereby falsely representing himself as a duly registered medical practitioner.

Following registration of the case, police launched an investigation, arrested the accused, and produced him before the competent court.

The investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of the alleged fraud and identify any additional offences or persons connected with the case.