Fake gold scam busted in Silchar: 7.23 kg counterfeit gold seized, one detained

Cachar Police have seized 7.23 kilograms of counterfeit gold and detained a suspect during a special operation in Silchar's Alambagh area, foiling an alleged bid to defraud unsuspecting buyers.

Addressing a press conference on July 10, Cachar Additional Superintendent of Police Manas Saikia said the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs.

During the raid, police recovered 112 pieces of fake gold, weighing approximately 7.23 kg, from the possession of the detained individual.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused allegedly planned to sell the counterfeit gold by passing it off as genuine, with the intention of cheating members of the public and illegally obtaining large sums of money.

Police are now investigating whether the detained individual was part of a larger organised fraud syndicate. Efforts are underway to identify other persons involved and trace the network's possible links and operations.

Urging the public to remain vigilant, ASP Saikia advised people to verify the authenticity of gold and other precious metals before making any purchase and to buy only from authorised and trusted dealers.

He also appealed to citizens to immediately report any suspicious transactions or suspected cases of fraud to the nearest police station, adding that public cooperation is crucial in curbing such financial crimes.