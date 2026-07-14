Fake Gynaecologist? Dhubri nurse arrested after woman dies during illegal abortion at home clinic

A major illegal abortion racket operating from a residential house in Assam's Dhubri district was busted after a 35-year-old woman allegedly died following an unauthorised medical termination of pregnancy (MTP).

Police arrested a nurse employed at Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), who allegedly posed as a qualified gynaecologist, along with her husband.

The crackdown was launched after Hazrat Ali lodged an FIR alleging that his wife, Maleka Bibi, died due to complications arising from an illegal abortion procedure conducted at the accused's residence in Rowa Part-II under Gauripur.

Acting on the complaint, the District Crime Team, along with Dhubri Police, raided the house and arrested the prime accused, Habiba Yasmin, and her husband, Mostafizur Rahman.

Police said the couple had allegedly been running an unauthorised abortion clinic from their residence. During the search, officials seized medicines, abortion-related pharmaceutical drugs, medical equipment and other materials suspected to have been used for conducting illegal pregnancy termination procedures.

Investigators revealed that Habiba Yasmin is employed as a nurse at Dhubri Medical College and Hospital but allegedly misrepresented herself as a qualified gynaecologist to perform high-risk abortion procedures on patients.

"The accused allegedly exploited her position as a nurse to impersonate a specialist and conduct unauthorised medical procedures, putting several lives at risk," a police official associated with the investigation said.

A case has been registered at Dhubri Police Station (Case No. 262/2026), and the accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to culpable homicide, cheating by personation and operating an illegal medical establishment.

Police are now investigating the scale of the racket, including how long it had been functioning, whether more women underwent procedures at the illegal clinic, and if any medical personnel or middlemen were involved in referring patients.

Further investigation is underway.