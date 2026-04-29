Fake HSLC marksheet racket busted in Dhubri, one held for allegedly cheating students

In a major crackdown on academic fraud, Dhubri Police on April 29 busted a fake HSLC marksheet racket operating from an institution in the district and arrested one person allegedly involved in issuing forged certificates.

The racket was reportedly functioning from an institution identified as English Education Academy in the Magurmari Dongerpar area.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jahidul Hussain.

According to police sources, the accused was allegedly producing and distributing fake HSLC marksheets in the names of education boards from Tamil Nadu and other states.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police conducted a raid at the premises and recovered several fabricated marksheets, some of which were partially destroyed, along with other incriminating materials linked to the operation.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the racket was targeting unsuspecting students and guardians by promising valid academic certificates in exchange for money.

Officials suspect the fraudulent operation may have been active for a considerable period and may have exploited gaps in public awareness regarding document verification.

A senior police officer said further investigation is underway to identify other persons linked to the network and determine whether more victims were cheated through similar means.

Police said the crackdown reflects continued efforts to curb academic fraud and protect students from exploitation.

