Fake skill development racket busted in Guwahati, three held with fake documents and cash

A team from the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD), Basistha Police Station, busted a fraudulent racket masquerading as a skill development agency operating out of a residential apartment in the city.



Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police conducted a search operation at Flat No. 601, Uttarayan Heights, located at Kerakuchi along Bhetapara Road. During the raid, the team apprehended three individuals identified as, Monuj Kumar (30) of Rewari, Haryana; Alekh Singh (30) of Alwar, Rajasthan; and Ishwar Prasad Yadav (26) of Alwar, Rajasthan.



The operation led to the seizure of multiple incriminating items including computers, suspected fake marksheets, debit and credit cards, biometric scanners, blank cheques, mobile phones, and Rs 2,05,100 in cash.



According to police sources, preliminary interrogation revealed that the trio had been fabricating student documents to fraudulently enroll individuals under the PM Vikas (Minority Project) Skill Development Scheme for financial gain.



Police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused, and further investigation is underway to determine the wider network and scale of the racket.