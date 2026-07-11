Fake teacher arrested in Assam's Chirang for allegedly using forged appointment letter to secure teaching job

A man accused of securing a teaching position using forged documents was arrested by police in Assam's Chirang district on Saturday, July 11, days after an official inquiry confirmed that his appointment letter was fake.

The accused, identified as Bapan Sarkar, a resident of Shishubari village under Bijni Police Station, had allegedly joined Ulubari Middle English School as an assistant teacher on June 5 using a forged appointment letter purportedly bearing the signature of Bijni MLA Arup Kumar Dey.

The alleged forgery came to light after the matter was reported in the media, prompting an inquiry by the Chirang District Education Officer. The inquiry, conducted on July 9, concluded that the appointment letter submitted by Sarkar was fraudulent.

Following the findings, Rintu Kumar Das, a state BJP member and resident of No. 1 Barpathar in Bijni, along with several BJP workers, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Bijni Police Station on Friday.

Acting on the complaint, Bijni Police, assisted by personnel from the Boro Bazar Police Outpost, arrested Sarkar from his residence in Shishubari village on Saturday. He was subsequently brought to Bijni Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the alleged forgery, including the origin of the fake appointment letter and whether others were involved in the incident.