Fake ULFA (I) extortion letters sent to businessmen in Assam's Tinsukia

Around 10 businessmen in Doomdooma in Assam’s Tinsukia district have reportedly received extortion letters allegedly issued in the name of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), or ULFA (I), triggering concern in the area.

The letters carry the names and purported signatures of ULFA (I)’s finance secretary Lt. Gen. Michael Asom and assistant finance secretary Major Abhimanyu Asom.

Following receipt of the letters, the affected businessmen approached the police and reported the matter.

ULFA (I), however, has denied issuing the letters and described them as fake. The outfit said it had not sent any extortion letter to any person in Doomdooma.

In a statement, the organisation alleged that an unidentified group had misused the names and forged signatures of its finance secretary and assistant finance secretary to issue the letters.

ULFA (I) appealed to businessmen in Doomdooma not to cooperate with the group and urged them to remain alert.

Police have been approached by the businessmen, and further details of the investigation are awaited.