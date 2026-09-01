Fakirganj Police seize 16 cattle suspected to be smuggled in Assam's Dhubri

Fakirganj Police launched an operation on August 31 against suspected cattle smuggling in the Fakirganj area of Assam's Dhubri district, leading to the seizure of 16 cattle.

The operation was conducted near Chalakura Fourth Part village, where police recovered the cattle suspected to have been illegally transported. Police have launched an investigation to determine their source and identify those allegedly involved in the transportation.

A similar incident was also reported on August 30, when action was taken against suspected illegal transportation of cattle in the area. The repeated incidents have brought renewed attention to alleged cattle-smuggling activities in the region.

Meanwhile, in another major incident, more than 1,000 cattle were reportedly intercepted during a late-night operation at Rangalu in Jakhalabandha, Nagaon district.

The interception took place around midnight on Sunday when Jakhalabandha Police were checking vehicles transporting cattle. Police initially encountered more than 85 cattle-laden vehicles, several of which allegedly fled the area after drivers and suspected cattle transporters abandoned their vehicles.

During the operation, 65 vehicles carrying cattle were brought to Jakhalabandha Police Station for further action. Each vehicle was reportedly carrying between 10 and 17 cattle.

Several of the vehicles, including Bolero pickups and Tata DI vehicles, were allegedly transporting the animals in overcrowded conditions. Several cattle reportedly died during transit.

According to the information available, the cattle were allegedly being transported from Upper Assam towards Rupohi in Nagaon district. However, the exact number of cattle involved is yet to be officially confirmed.

The operation also led to tension among local residents, who expressed concern over the alleged manner in which the cattle were being transported. Residents suspected that some of the cattle could have been stolen and demanded action against those involved.

Local residents also checked several cattle-laden vehicles during the operation. Following their intervention, police seized 65 vehicles and brought them to the police station.

Questions have also been raised over the handling of the checking operation, with reports that around five cattle-laden vehicles were allowed to leave, while several other vehicles managed to flee before the seizure of the 65 vehicles.

Further investigation is expected to establish the ownership of the cattle, the exact number involved and the identities of those allegedly responsible for the transportation.